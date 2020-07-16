June 12, 1946 – July 13, 2020
Larry D. Schwinck, age 74, of Fremont died July 13, 2020. Larry was born June 12, 1946, in Fremont to Wallace and Alice (Freeman) Schwinck.
Larry grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1965. He worked for Valmont Industries in Valley. Larry served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam from Feb. 23, 1966, to March 26, 1970, and then again from Dec. 30, 1975, to Dec. 29, 1977.
Survived by mother, Alice Schwinck; sister, Lori (Jeff) Rohloff, all of Fremont; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by father, Wallace; brother, Randy; and twin sister, Mary Jean Schwinck.
The graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, with Military Honors.
Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490.
