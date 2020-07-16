Larry D. Schwinck

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Larry grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1965. He worked for Valmont Industries in Valley. Larry served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam from Feb. 23, 1966, to March 26, 1970, and then again from Dec. 30, 1975, to Dec. 29, 1977.