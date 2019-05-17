Larry D. Thomas September 9, 1936-May 14, 2019
Larry D. Thomas age 82, died May 14, 2019.
Survivors include, wife, Mary Ann Thomas; son, Tyler (Wendy) Thomas; daughter, Jill (Rick) Haskins; 2 granddaughters and 1 step grandson.
Memorial Service 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Interment and military honors at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
