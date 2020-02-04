May 31, 1945 – February 2, 2020
Larry D. White, age, 74, of Scribner died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Nye Legacy.
Larry was born May 31, 1945, in Fremont to Floyd and Gladys (Nelson) White. He was raised in Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1964. After high school he worked for Lohmeyer Plumbing and Heating, the Scribner Air Base then opened and operated White Plumbing and Heating until he retired.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner and the Elkhorn Valley Golf Club in Hooper. He also served as a Boy Scout leader. Larry enjoyed golfing and his grand and great-grandchildren.
Larry married Lois Conrad on Jan. 25, 1964, in Scribner.
Survivors: daughter, Anna Marie (Dave) Rezac of Bennington; son, John (Heather Albers) White of Kingman, Kansas; five grandchildren, Nathan (Jackie) Rezac, Benjamin (Caitie) Rezac, Jordan (Justin) Seipel, Taylor White and Cameron White; three great-grandchildren, Luke, Gemma and Jameson; sister, Sandra (Randy) Dames of Scribner; brothers, Robert White of Scribner, LaVern (Karen) White of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Kay (Wayne) Moeller of Bennington, Sandy (Jerry) Bruning of Bennington.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois on Jan. 17, 2017; infant son, Mark Dale; daughter-in-law, Sara; brother, Burnell (and wife Vi) White; sister-in-law, Linda (and husband Dennis) Berry.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. A memorial fund will be determined at a later date. Private burial will be in the Scribner Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.
