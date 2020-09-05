Larry Dean Gorden, 74, of Bloomington, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, lost his nearly two-year battle for life with pancreatic cancer. He passed away peacefully at home and without pain on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

Larry was born June 20, 1946, in Centerville, Iowa, but grew up and attended school in Fremont, Nebraska, graduating from Fremont High School in 1964 and Midland University in 1968. He continued graduate courses at the University of Nebraska upon completion of his military service in the U.S. Army in 1970. Larry was employed by Hormel Foods for the entirety of his professional career, starting in Fremont, Nebraska, as the Manager of the Cost and Stock Department. In 1975, he was transferred to the Hormel Corporate Office in Austin, Minnesota, and held positions of Austin Plant Office Manager from 1976-1981 and Director of Data Processing from 1981-1984. He became the Director of Tax in 1984, a position he held through retirement in 2007.