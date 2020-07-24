July 14, 1939 – July 22, 2020
Larry Dean Schutt, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Larry was born July 14, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Arnold and Vivian (Abts) Schutt. He graduated from North Bend High School. After high school, Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from Nov. 15, 1963, until Nov. 14, 1966. He married Norma Johnson on Nov. 14, 1966, in Fairbury, Nebraska. Norma preceded Larry in death on Dec. 27, 1999.
Larry was employed at Farmland Industries until retiring. He was a member of Alcoholic Anonymous and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his son, Edward (Peggy) Schutt of Fremont; daughters, Diane Schutt of Fairbury, and Lori Henderson of Artesia, California; brother, Ray (Jeannie) Schutt of Schuyler; brother- in-law, Dale Hosch of Sioux City, Iowa; 6 grandchildren, Richard, Casarah, Alyssa, Dylan, Krystle, and Dustin; and 7 great -grandchildren, Jaxson, Tyson, and Eleanor, Leo, Noah, Lily, and Jasper.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; infant daughter, Christen Schutt; brothers, Marvin, Lester, Bill, and Leonard; and sisters, Dorothy Hosch, Evelyn Wesch, and Bernice La Violette.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, with Rev. Sean Tyler officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors will be conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard following the service at the funeral home. The funeral service will be live streamed on www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Private family burial will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
