July 14, 1939 – July 22, 2020

Larry Dean Schutt, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Larry was born July 14, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Arnold and Vivian (Abts) Schutt. He graduated from North Bend High School. After high school, Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from Nov. 15, 1963, until Nov. 14, 1966. He married Norma Johnson on Nov. 14, 1966, in Fairbury, Nebraska. Norma preceded Larry in death on Dec. 27, 1999.

Larry was employed at Farmland Industries until retiring. He was a member of Alcoholic Anonymous and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his son, Edward (Peggy) Schutt of Fremont; daughters, Diane Schutt of Fairbury, and Lori Henderson of Artesia, California; brother, Ray (Jeannie) Schutt of Schuyler; brother- in-law, Dale Hosch of Sioux City, Iowa; 6 grandchildren, Richard, Casarah, Alyssa, Dylan, Krystle, and Dustin; and 7 great -grandchildren, Jaxson, Tyson, and Eleanor, Leo, Noah, Lily, and Jasper.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; infant daughter, Christen Schutt; brothers, Marvin, Lester, Bill, and Leonard; and sisters, Dorothy Hosch, Evelyn Wesch, and Bernice La Violette.