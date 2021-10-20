Larry Eugene Sparks

March 26, 1948 – October 15, 2021

Larry was born on March 26, 1948, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Charles M. Sparks and Mary Oleda (Holman) Sparks. At the command of the Lord on Oct. 15, 2021, he boarded the Great Ship of Zion to go to his heavenly home.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce, of Fremont, Nebraska; children, Stacy Steggerda (Dan) of Mount Sidney, Virginia, Robert of Omaha, Nebraska, Lisa Keim Sparks of Fremont, and Steven of Waynesboro, Virginia; grandchildren, Cody (Thesla) Sparks, Joshua Sparks of Fremont, Elizabeth Kneip (Cody) of Romeoville, Illinois, Samuel Steggerda of Mount Sidney, Virginia, Vanessa Reynolds of Hamilton, Ohio, and Marissa Sparks of Waynesboro, Virginia; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Powell (C.D.) of Fort Worth, Texas.

Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

The funeral service is Friday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880