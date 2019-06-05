Larry F. Strong
July 30, 1939 - June 3, 2019
Larry F. Strong, age 79 of Fremont died Monday at home.
Larry was born July 30, 1939 in Hooper to Clinton and Bernice ‘Lorensen' Strong. He married Melissa Davis February 20, 1959. Larry is survived by 3 children Jeanette Jeppesen of Fremont, Doug (Nancy) Strong of Fremont and Mark(Christy) Strong of Omaha, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother Jim(Gloria) Strong of Fremont, 3 sisters Judy Goad, Dana (Ron) Sidorski, Susan (Paul) Ortega all of Washington State, sisters-in-law Mila ‘Pee Wee' Marty and Edith Strong both of Fremont.
Larry was preceded in death by Melissa on May 21, 2011, parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
The funeral will be 10am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Rev. Al Duminy will officiate. Burial will be later in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 6pm to 8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.