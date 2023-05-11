The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church (2102 N. County Rd. 26) east of Fremont. Lunch will follow the service and then burial in Ridge Cemetery will follow the lunch. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran or the Arlington Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Visitation will be Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with the family from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.