Larry Going

The funeral will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Vicar Greg Rathke will officiate. Military Honors will be rendered at the church. Burial will be in the Lyons Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Monday, with the family present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.