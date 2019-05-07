July 28, 1935 – April 30, 2019
Larry “Gus” L. Nelson, 83 years, of Arlington died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont. Larry was born July 28, 1935, at Orum, Nebraska, to Leonard and Evelyn (Katt) Nelson.
He grew up around the Arlington, Nebraska, area and was a 1953 graduate of Arlington High School. Larry married Ruth Loftis on Feb. 5, 1956, at Herman, Nebraska. They lived in Arlington. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2018. He was employed for Hormel Foods in Fremont until his retirement. He then drove for Woodhouse Ford in Blair until his death.
He was a member of Arlington Community Church in Arlington. Larry was a lifetime member of the NRA and member of the Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club and enjoyed coaching Little League baseball in Arlington and traveling around the country with his wife.
He is survived by sons, Jeff (Kathy) Nelson and Bryan (Lisa) Nelson, all of Fremont, Rock (Jan) Nelson of Omaha and Shawn (Audrey) Nelson of Alliance, Nebraska; sister, Arlene (Everett) Kingry of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Janet Loftis of Blair and Fran Loftis of Lincoln; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and great-grandson, Alex Powers.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Arlington Community Church in Arlington. The Rev. A. David Paul will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Arlington Education Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.moser memorialchapels.com.
