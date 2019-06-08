Larry H. Wigren
September 29, 1945—May 29, 2019
Larry H. Wigren, 74 years, of Fremont, NE died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Wisner Care Center. He was born September 29, 1945 in Lyons, NE to Harlan and Helen (Anderson) Wigren.
He grew up in the Oakland and Fremont area. After graduating high school, he attended Midland College and UNO. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a Roller Skating instructor in Dennison, IA, Fremont, NE, Omaha, NE, and in West Point, NE, where he operated the West Point Skating Rink. He was a former member of the Society of Roller Skating Teachers of America. He was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha where he worked in computer programming. After retiring from UPRR, he moved to Lewisville, TX where he worked for several businesses as a computer programmer before returning to Fremont in 2004. Larry enjoyed time gardening and fishing at the Fremont Lakes.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nanette Anderson; step-mother, Gladys Wigren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Oakland Cemetery.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Oakland Cemetery.