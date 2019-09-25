Larry J. Paulson
August 26, 1954 - September 21, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Omaha, NE. 1972 graduate of Fremont High School. Survived by wife, Laura; sons, Chris and Nick; daughter, Miranda; granddaughters, Mikayla, Paxton and Lynley; siblings, Mike, Rod, Charley, and Susie. Preceded in death by parents, Neal and Helen.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha. Services: Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple Rd, Omaha, NE 68116. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials will be directed by the family at a later date.