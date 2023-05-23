Larry K. Elofson May 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 5, 1951 – May 21, 2023 Tags Larry K. Elofson Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Meta hit with record-setting $1.3 billion lawsuit over the transfer of users' data World-class cliff divers hike the Guatemalan jungle to perform dizzying acrobatics World-class cliff divers hike the Guatemalan jungle to perform dizzying acrobatics Volodymyr Zelenskyy denies Russian claim of victory in Bakhmut Volodymyr Zelenskyy denies Russian claim of victory in Bakhmut These adorable and endangered kittens were born in Scotland These adorable and endangered kittens were born in Scotland