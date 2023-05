Larry Keith Elofson, age 72, of Arlington passed away during the early morning hours of May 21, 2023, in Fremont, Nebraska.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A prayer service with the Rev. Scott Jensen will begin at 7:30 p.m. Private burial is in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.