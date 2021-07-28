 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Lee Rabbass
0 Comments

Larry Lee Rabbass

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Lee Rabbass

October 14, 1950 – July 21, 2021

Larry Lee Rabbass, age 70, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, witnessed by his two sons.

Larry was born Oct. 14, 1950, in Pender, Nebraska, to Malinda and Walter Rabbass. Walter died in 1955, and Larry was then raised by his stepfather, James Means. Larry was the youngest of five siblings, with an older brother, Wally, and older sisters, Larraine, Carol and Lois. He graduated from Wisner High School in 1968 and then received his dual bachelor’s degree at Wayne State College in Political Science and History, graduating Cum Laude.

Larry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by: son, Ryan (Nicole) Rabbass, and grandchildren – twins, Weston James Rabbass and Eleanor Layne Rabbass, age 1 month; son, Jason Rabbass, and grandchildren – Mason Levi Rabbass, age 7, and Owen Matthew Rabbass, age 5; and siblings, Lois Kudlac, Larraine (Mel) Weitzenkamp and Carol (Tony) Giesselman.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Malinda; and brother, Wally.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A graveside service will be at noon in the St. John’s Cemetery southwest of Beemer (between County Roads 8 and 9 on County Road M).

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News