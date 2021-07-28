October 14, 1950 – July 21, 2021

Larry Lee Rabbass, age 70, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, witnessed by his two sons.

Larry was born Oct. 14, 1950, in Pender, Nebraska, to Malinda and Walter Rabbass. Walter died in 1955, and Larry was then raised by his stepfather, James Means. Larry was the youngest of five siblings, with an older brother, Wally, and older sisters, Larraine, Carol and Lois. He graduated from Wisner High School in 1968 and then received his dual bachelor’s degree at Wayne State College in Political Science and History, graduating Cum Laude.

Larry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by: son, Ryan (Nicole) Rabbass, and grandchildren – twins, Weston James Rabbass and Eleanor Layne Rabbass, age 1 month; son, Jason Rabbass, and grandchildren – Mason Levi Rabbass, age 7, and Owen Matthew Rabbass, age 5; and siblings, Lois Kudlac, Larraine (Mel) Weitzenkamp and Carol (Tony) Giesselman.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Malinda; and brother, Wally.