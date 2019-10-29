June 1, 1942 – October 26, 2019
Larry Lee Thompson, 77 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died at his home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Larry was born June 1, 1942, at Panama, Nebraska, to Lawrence E. and Lottie B. (Hendee) Thompson.
He lived in Sterling, Nebraska, Douglas, Nebraska, Lyons, Nebraska, and at Fremont since 1954. Larry served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 12/28/1960 to 12/10/1963 during the Vietnam War. He drove truck for 20 years and then was a dispatcher for several trucking companies for 20 years. He had been employed by Flatbed Express of Omaha. Larry married Susan Kay Hafits on Oct. 3, 1982, at Nickerson, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2016.
He enjoyed woodworking, yard work, cars, fishing, crossword puzzles, and taking long walks at the river or lakes with his dog.
He is survived by sons, Jesse Thompson of Hooper, Nebraska, Shannon (Barb) Stone of North Bend, Nebraska, and Tracy Stone of Fremont; daughters, Tonnya (Bob) Figueroa of Nickerson, Nebraska, and Tabitha (Mike) Austin of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Austin, Halely, Dylan, and Connor Stone, Makena Austin, Turner Harnett, Zach D. Thompson, Keona Thompson, Chris O’Connor and Zeana Cusek; great-grandchildren, Dmitri Peters, Natalie Harnett, Andra Thompson, Charleigh and Calum Cusek, Amelia Stone, Emmett Stone and Chloe Wiseman.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan; sisters, Patricia and Vicki; and brother, Harland.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be designated to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, Nebraska 68025 402-721-4490