January 10, 1936—October 3, 2022
Larry R. Drews, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser’s. Family and friends are welcome to wear their Husker attire.
