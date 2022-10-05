 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry R. Drews

Larry R. Drews

January 10, 1936—October 3, 2022

Larry R. Drews, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser’s. Family and friends are welcome to wear their Husker attire.

