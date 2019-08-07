April 12, 1944 – July 13, 2019
Larry Richard Ranslem, age 75, of Hooper died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Omaha.
Larry was born on April 12, 1944, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Dick and Eileen (Starmer) Ranslem.
He graduated from Fremont High School in 1962, and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Janet Millie, in 1966. Larry worked at Hormel’s for 15 years and owned the Hooper mini mart for five. After which he successfully owned and ran the Office Bar and Grill for 27 years. He also enjoyed a long history with Taylor & Martin for 27 years.
His grandsons had many words to describe their grandpa, including: family man, awesome, generous, happy, storyteller, golfer, fisherman, fast talker, Coors Light drinker, well dressed, shoe lover, gambler and lover of La Casa pizza. Larry had an undeniable charisma that could be witnessed by anyone he encountered.
He is survived by his wife Jan; son, Mark (Lorrie) Ranslem; daughter, Lisa (Brian) Moffatt; grandsons, Jake, Dexter, Drew and Alex; brother, Steve (Dez) Ranslem. Survivors also include in-laws, Shirley and Carl Hanson, Marianne Kollbaum, Joy Millie, Judy and Ed Rezac, Jim Millie, Dave and Leatta Millie, Randy and Robin Millie, Mish and Larry Gutz, John and Sue Millie, Mollie and Mike Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Let us not forget the Taylor & Martin Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Eileen Ranslem; sister-in-law, Jewel Allen; brothers-in-law, Clay Millie and Royce Kollbaum.
The celebration of Larry’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the Hooper City Auditorium immediately following the service.
Memorials suggested to the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department or the Hooper Senior Center.
Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
