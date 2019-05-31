{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Ruff

March 15, 1937 – May 29, 2019

Larry Ruff, 82, of Syracuse passed away May 29, 2019. He was born March 15, 1937, to Walter and Mamie (Spies) Ruff in Fremont. He was a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts; a member of the Masonic Lodge in Fremont and a member of the National Engineering Society. In college, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include his sons, Robert (Jerilyn) Ruff of Lawton, Oklahoma, Ronald (Deanna) Ruff of Bennet, Nebraska, and Andrew (Sandra) Ruff of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Natasha (Dehrel) Seahorn, Nathanial (fiancé, Brianne) Ruff, Alex Ruff, Zachary Ruff, Kyle Ruff, Connor Ruff, Josephine Ruff, Julia Ruff, and Jackie Ruff; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Liam Seahorn; brother, Richard (Jeannie) Ruff; and sister, Phyllis Chrisman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sam Ruff and Donna Ruff.

Services will be Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday. Memorials may be directed in care of the family for future designation. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Larry Ruff
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments