March 15, 1937 – May 29, 2019
Larry Ruff, 82, of Syracuse passed away May 29, 2019. He was born March 15, 1937, to Walter and Mamie (Spies) Ruff in Fremont. He was a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts; a member of the Masonic Lodge in Fremont and a member of the National Engineering Society. In college, he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.
Survivors include his sons, Robert (Jerilyn) Ruff of Lawton, Oklahoma, Ronald (Deanna) Ruff of Bennet, Nebraska, and Andrew (Sandra) Ruff of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Natasha (Dehrel) Seahorn, Nathanial (fiancé, Brianne) Ruff, Alex Ruff, Zachary Ruff, Kyle Ruff, Connor Ruff, Josephine Ruff, Julia Ruff, and Jackie Ruff; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Liam Seahorn; brother, Richard (Jeannie) Ruff; and sister, Phyllis Chrisman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sam Ruff and Donna Ruff.
Services will be Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday. Memorials may be directed in care of the family for future designation. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com.