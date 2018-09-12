Lauren Elizabeth Thomsen
November 7, 1984 - September 6, 2018
Lauren Elizabeth Thomsen, 33 years, of Omaha, NE formerly of Fremont, NE died Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha after fighting courageously with her battle of melanoma cancer. Lauren was born November 7, 1984 in Fremont, to Russell and Mary (Schlapfer) Thomsen. She attended school in Fremont and was a 2003 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. Lauren was a voracious reader, avid fan of Star Trek, enjoyed bowling and crafting, and had a very deep motherly love for her son Calvin.
She is survived by son, Calvin Rognlie of Omaha; her parents, Russ and Mary Thomsen of Fremont; significant other, David Rognlie and his son, Dean Rognlie of Omaha; brother, Joe Thomsen of Fremont and twin sister, Jillian Thomsen of Belton, MO; several aunts and uncles; a niece and a nephew and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and an uncle.
Memorial Service will be 1:30 PM, Monday, September 10, 2018 at First Congregational Church U.C.C. in Fremont. Memorial visitation with family receiving friends will be Sunday 4 PM to 8 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Avenue, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490