November 8, 1932 – February 4, 2020
Lauren V. Jensen, age 87, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens. He was born to Rudolph and Marguerite (Hasselstrom) Jensen in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, on Nov. 8, 1932.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Cedar Bluffs.
He grew up on a farm near Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and attended District 60 School and then graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1950.
Lauren served in the U.S. Army at Chunchon, Korea, and Suwan, Korea, until 1954. He married Rose Ann Carlson at St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Sept. 18, 1955.
Lauren went to work for Geo. A. Hormel & Co. in 1955 and remained there until his retirement in 1994. While at Hormel he worked in various capacities, but when he had the opportunity to learn more about the machinery at Hormel, he did not hesitate to become one of the guys that kept everything running on a daily basis. He had an avid curiosity and love for machines, how they work and how to repair them when they don’t.
Lauren is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose Ann Jensen; and sister, Verdelle Banghart.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynette (John) Bendig of Fremont; son, David Jensen of Waterloo; daughter-in-law, Therese Jensen of Papillion; granddaughters, Mary Beth (Chris) Chada of North Platte, Melissa (Clay) Nielsen of Lincoln, Abby Jensen of Papillion; great-grandson, Corbin Nielsen of Lincoln; great-granddaughter, Halli Rose Nielsen of Lincoln; and his brother, Lowell Jensen of Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to Veterans Memorial Fund at Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880