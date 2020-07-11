Laurence (Larry) E. Tighe
December 16, 1931 – July 5, 2020
Laurence (Larry) E. Tighe, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on July 5, 2020, in Manila, Philippines. Born in Bancroft, Nebraska, on Dec. 16, 1931. Son of Paul E. and Jessie (Robinson) Tighe. He served with the Fifth Regimental Combat Team in the Korean War. He married Maryellen Wood of Ellsworth, Kansas, in 1952, just prior to leaving the Army as a Sergeant First Class. He entered the credit bureau business in Colorado, with his brother-in-law, Harry Wood, in 1957. In 1960, he returned to Nebraska and served as a President of Credit Bureau Services until 1995. He remained active with many business interests, as well as, land conservation, hunting clubs, farming and cattle projects in several Midwestern states.
He is survived by daughter, Cathy Tighe of Fremont; son, Dean Tighe (wife Cathy) of Texas; his beloved grandchildren, Vanessa Shuck, Maryellen Tighe, and Currie Tighe, and Don Tighe (wife Pat) of Arlington, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by two wives, Maryellen in 1970 and Gina Patrolla in 2019; his eldest son Gary in 2008; his parents; his sister, Patricia in 1973; and his brother Paul (Junior) in 2018.
Private burial services will be held at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, at a later date. Online condolences may be left with Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Back to the Bible (Lincoln, Nebraska) or to Hearts United for Animals (Auburn, Nebraska).
