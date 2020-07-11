Laurence (Larry) E. Tighe, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on July 5, 2020, in Manila, Philippines. Born in Bancroft, Nebraska, on Dec. 16, 1931. Son of Paul E. and Jessie (Robinson) Tighe. He served with the Fifth Regimental Combat Team in the Korean War. He married Maryellen Wood of Ellsworth, Kansas, in 1952, just prior to leaving the Army as a Sergeant First Class. He entered the credit bureau business in Colorado, with his brother-in-law, Harry Wood, in 1957. In 1960, he returned to Nebraska and served as a President of Credit Bureau Services until 1995. He remained active with many business interests, as well as, land conservation, hunting clubs, farming and cattle projects in several Midwestern states.