LaVanda Schuetze
November 2, 1920 – January 1, 2020
LaVanda Schuetze, 99, of West Point died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers rosary at 1:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 4 p.m., all at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
You have free articles remaining.
LaVanda Leona Schuetze was born on Nov. 2, 1920, to Herman and Minnie (Kind) Hasenkamp in West Point. She grew up on the family farm north of West Point and attended country school. After completing school, LaVanda moved into town and worked at Hested's 5 and Dime Store. On Feb. 10, 1949, she married Leonard Schuetze at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point. LaVanda helped with Schuetze Transportation while raising her family.
LaVanda was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Guild, Catholic Daughters, and Christian Mothers. She helped with and was eventually in charge of the funeral luncheons at St. Mary's from the 1980s to mid-2000s. LaVanda could be found tending to her flower and vegetable gardens or enjoying the outdoors. Her Catholic faith was instrumental throughout her life.
Survivors include her sons, David, (Evonne), Gary (Lisa), Jan (Mary), and Glen (Beth) Schuetze, all of West Point; grandchildren, Michael (Sierra) Schuetze, Matthew Schuetze, Jennifer (Taylor) Beaudin, Mark Schuetze, Jeff Schuetze, Ashley (Rob) Stargel, and Kelsey (Kellen Heideman) Schuetze; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Abigail, and Elliott Beaudin, James Dean and Jayce Schuetze, and Tate and Blair Stargel. LaVanda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; grandson, James Schuetze; and her brothers and sisters.