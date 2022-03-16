November 5, 1924 – March 12, 2022

Laverna G. Whitt, 97 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died March 12, 2022, in Bennington, Nebraska. She was born Nov. 5, 1924, in North Bend, Nebraska, to George and Sarah Barber. She grew up in North Bend, Nebraska, and then lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a short time during WWII. She moved to Fremont in 1948. Laverna married Frederick Whitt on Nov. 5, 1948. Fred died Dec. 20, 2020.

Laverna was active in the First Christian Church in Fremont and served as a deacon, elder, board member and president of the women’s groups. She had twice been president of Church Women United of Fremont. She was an avid quilter and artist and a wonderful seamstress. She was involved in her daughter’s activities including 4-H, Girl Scouts, PTA, band and school. She was an avid Husker football and volleyball fan.

She is survived by daughters, Diana (Ted) Smalley of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Edith Whitt of Bennington, Nebraska; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Neal C. Whitt; brother, Irvin Barber; and sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Burt Worden.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 1 hour prior to service time. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials may be given to Fremont Methodist Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at: www.moserm emorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490