July 5, 1929—December 3, 2019
LaVerna Kloke, 90 years, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper, Nebraska. The Rev. Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Howells, Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in LaVerna’s name.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490