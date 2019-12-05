{{featured_button_text}}

July 5, 1929—December 3, 2019

LaVerna Kloke, 90 years, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska.

The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper, Nebraska. The Rev. Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Howells, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in LaVerna’s name.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Service information

Dec 6
Visitation
Friday, December 6, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Dec 6
Rosary
Friday, December 6, 2019
7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Dec 7
Mass
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:30AM
St. Rose Of Lima Catholic Church
406 East Elk Street
Hooper, NE 68031
