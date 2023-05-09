September 10, 1927 – May 7, 2023

LaVerne A. Perkins, age 95, of Fremont died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

LaVerne was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Clarence and Myra (Maynard) Watson. She was raised in Wahoo. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1944. After high school she received her teaching certificate and taught in a one-room school near Ithaca, Nebraska. She married Ivan Perkins near Mead on June 24, 1947. The couple lived in Fremont and with Ivan’s brother LeRoy, they purchased and operated the Fremont Auto Mart for 15 years.

LaVerne was a very active member of the First Baptist Church.

Survivors: daughter, Vickie (Gary) Wulf of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Adrienne (Roy) Gingrich; brother, Paul (Dolores) Watson of Fremont.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband Ivan on Sept. 12, 1994; daughter, Jeanette Ray, in June of 2014; two brothers, LeRoy and Raymond; and sister, Marjorie Bradbury.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Crooks officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the church.

