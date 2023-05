June 30, 1936 – November 20, 2022

Laverne E. Krohn, age 86, of Fremont died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at home.

Survivors: sister, Mary Lou (Norman) Heller of Fremont; brother, Duane Krohn of Fremont; six nephews; three great-nephews; and four great-nieces.

Laverne was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn (Hugo) Hoegermeyer; brother, Lyle, and sister-in-law, Sun Ye Krohn.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Anthony Gerber will officiate. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.