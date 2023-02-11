August 25, 1943—February 8, 2023

LaVerne ‘Mac’ McKown, age 79, of Fremont died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Survivors: wife, Cindy of Fremont; children, Sean McKown of Omaha and his daughter, Ashlynne, Nate (Ashley) McKown and their daughters, River and Finley, Leslie (Nick) Fortin of Bennington and their children, Olivia and Tyler, Megan (Gary) Ware of Louisville and their daughter, Milovat; sister, Pam McKown of Alaska; brother, Ken McKown of Norfolk; brother-in-law, Alan Wiegard of Norfolk; stepsons, Jeremy (Jamie) Gilfry of Winter Garden, Florida, and their children, Joey (Lanie), Jackson, Lillian and Lidia, Jon (Dawn) Gilfry of Fremont and their daughters, Emerson and Addie; Faithful English Cream Golden Retrievers – Barley and Halley.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alexander Fortin; brother, Rollie; sisters, Patricia Frahm and Laine Wiegard.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church; burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

