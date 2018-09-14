Oct. 13, 1926 – Sept. 13, 2018
Lavila G. Kumm, age 91, of Fremont died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Nye Legacy.
Lavila was born Oct. 13, 1926, on a farm northeast of Osmond, Nebraska, to Henry and Hattie (Koehler) Schumacher. Her first two years of schooling was in a rural school then Immanuel Lutheran School in Osmond where she was confirmed. She graduated from Osmond High School in 1943.
On April 12, 1944, she married Harland Kumm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. She was baptized, confirmed and married all by Pastor Eric Holstien.
After Harland returned from his military service, the couple began farming at Osmond. Later they moved to the Laurel and Wayne areas. They moved to Fremont permanently in 1969. Lavila was employed as a nurse aide at the Fremont Hospital, a dental assistant in both Wayne and Fremont, cake decorator at Vienna Bakery for eight years and Randall’s Super Valu. Later she had her own bakery out of her home called “Kumm’s Kakes” for 20 years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, taking part in many church activities. She very much enjoyed her Bible studies which she led for many years, both in Wayne and Fremont.
Survivors: sons, Rodney (Elaine) Kumm of St. Louis, Alan (Sandy) Kumm of Fremont, Terry Kumm (and special Friend Carla Bowers) of Fremont, David (Lynne) Kumm of Seward; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 stepgreat-granddaughters; 1 great-great-stepgranddaughter; 4 great-great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Elaine (Lloyd) Timmerman of Osmond; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Norma) Kumm of Bloomfield, Milford (Hattie) Kumm of Osmond, Robert (LaVerne) Kumm of Lincoln, Gary Koeppe of Norfolk.
Lavila was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harland in 2008; daughter, Carol in 1990; sister, Lois Koeppe; one great-granddaughter, McKenzy; and grandson-in-law, Glenn Seely.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
