May 9, 1935 – December 12, 2019
LaVonne R. Dahl, age 84, of Scribner died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Hooper Care Center.
LaVonne R. (Dale) Dahl was born May 9, 1935, in North Platte, Nebraska, to Robert and Dorothea (Seeley) Dale. Her father died when LaVonne was very young. Her mother then married Louis Frager. LaVonne graduated from North Platte High School in 1954. LaVonne married Duane Dahl on Aug. 1, 1954, at the First United Methodist Church of North Platte. They lived in Selma, Alabama, while Duane finished his military service in the Air Force. The couple then moved to a farm near Scribner before moving to Duane’s family farm southwest of Scribner. Duane died in 1987 and LaVonne continued to live on the farm.
LaVonne was a member of St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church. She was involved in all aspects of the church through Ladies Aid, Church Council membership, and church choir. She was a volunteer at the Dodge County Fair in the Agricultural and Domestic Science Displays for over 50 years. She was a passionate and prolific quilter with many of her quilts winning top awards. She was socially active in various card clubs and quilting clubs in the area.
She is survived by her three children, Jerry (Christine) Dahl of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Rochelle (Ralph) Martin of Hooper, and James Dahl of Omaha; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ramona (Russell) Einfalt of Gering, and Carolyn (Larry) DeBaets of Burwell.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Robert; infant sister, Rhonda; and daughter-in-law, Deborah.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church, southwest of Scribner. Burial will follow in the St. John Ridgeley Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church.
Condolences can be left at the online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.