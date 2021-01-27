December 11, 1934 – January 25, 2021

Lawrence Bernhard Ostrand, 86 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Fremont, Nebraska. He was born on Dec. 11, 1934, to Gust and Myrtle (Johnson) Ostrand.

He grew up in the Cedar Bluffs area. He joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and served until 1955. He married Barbara “Barb” Blair, she passed away in 1975. Lawrence was employed by Wolf Sand and Gravel for 33 years as a truck driver and gravel pumper. He also worked as a meat cutter and cook. He married LaVonne Podendorf on Dec. 28, 1985, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #158 in Cedar Bluffs, and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Fremont.

Lawrence is survived by his sons, Rick (Angela) Ostrand, Jeff (Jeanette) Ostrand, all of Fremont; daughter, Victoria Miller-Warner of Cedar Bluffs; sister, Darlene Burkholder of Augusta, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barb in 1975, his wife, Lavonne in 2013; 1 brother.