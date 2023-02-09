July 20, 1940—February 7, 2023
Lawrence R. “Ernie” Harris, 82 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Sara Tonje will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490