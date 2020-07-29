× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence A. Weinandt Jr.

February 11, 1932 – July 27, 2020

Lawrence “Larry” A. Weinandt Jr., 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Larry was born Feb. 11, 1932, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Lawrence Sr. and Rowena “Mickey” (Grilley) Weinandt. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, Wisconsin, in 1950, and was a graduate of Wisconsin State College. Larry served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 19, 1952, until Sept. 4, 1954, during the Korean War. He was employed at the Fremont Department of Utilities until retiring in 1995.

Larry married Mary Ann Sedlacek on June 7, 1958, in Weston, Nebraska. They moved to Poplar, Wisconsin, until moving to Fremont in 1963. Mary Ann passed away Nov. 25, 2019.