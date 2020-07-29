Lawrence A. Weinandt Jr.
February 11, 1932 – July 27, 2020
Lawrence “Larry” A. Weinandt Jr., 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Larry was born Feb. 11, 1932, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Lawrence Sr. and Rowena “Mickey” (Grilley) Weinandt. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, Wisconsin, in 1950, and was a graduate of Wisconsin State College. Larry served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 19, 1952, until Sept. 4, 1954, during the Korean War. He was employed at the Fremont Department of Utilities until retiring in 1995.
Larry married Mary Ann Sedlacek on June 7, 1958, in Weston, Nebraska. They moved to Poplar, Wisconsin, until moving to Fremont in 1963. Mary Ann passed away Nov. 25, 2019.
Larry was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Fr. Leo J. Raus Assembly. He was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post #20, and a member and past chief of 40 & 8 Voiture 1018 of Fremont. Larry was chairman of the American Legion Baseball Post 20 Program for over 50 years, and also served on the American Legion’s State Athletic Committee for 30+ years. He was inducted into the Fremont High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Larry enjoyed spending his free time attending his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Larry is survived by his sons, Tony (Dawn) Weinandt of Fremont and Tom (Thea) Weinandt of Omaha; daughters, Lori (Kevin) Connick of Lincoln and Amy (Zach) Sorensen of Fremont; brother, Bill (Cathy) Weinandt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; and 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; and 2 brothers, Jim and Ronnie Weinandt.
The Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont with Rev. Father Walter Nolte officiating. Live streaming of the Mass will be available at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church and continue one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. Knights of Columbus Living Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Masks are required. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont, with military honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard.
Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post #20 Baseball and Fremont High School Athletic Booster Club.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.