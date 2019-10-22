May 14, 1935 – October 20, 2019
Lawrence “Larry” E. Bauer, age 84, of Fremont, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. Larry was born May 14, 1935, in Nodaway, Iowa, to Alvin and Minnie (Barker) Bauer.
His family moved to Nebraska, living in Wahoo, Mead and Valley. Larry graduated from Valley High School and worked with his father at the stockyard. After graduation, the family moved to Blair. He worked for Kelly Ryan and studied to be a TV repairman. Larry moved to Cedar Bluffs where he set up shop in a corner of Bibows Hardware Store.
Larry met and married Betty Bennett in 1956. They raised their four children in Cedar Bluffs until moving to Fremont in 1989. Larry worked at Western Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement he and Betty owned and managed apartment properties for the next 30 years.
He was a 55-year member and past Master of Masonic Lodge No. 15 AF&AM in Fremont and was Past Master in 1964. Former member of the Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs and member of Elkhorn Valley Sams Camping Club.
Survived by wife Betty; son, Steven (LouAnn) Bauer all Fremont; daughters, Cynthia Bauer (Greg Czapla), Omaha, Angela (Tracy) Osborn, Bellevue, and Kristy (Lawrence) Bueoy, Fremont; sister, Linda Thanasides, Tampa, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents; brother, Norman Bauer; and sister, Barbara Ellis.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Fremont Church of the Nazarene. Visitation with family is Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Ridge Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490