Leatrice A. ‘Le’ Bloemker, age 90, of Fremont, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Survivors: children: Lynn (Bernie) Mruz of Fremont; Steve (Lil) Bloemker of Omaha; Stacey (Mitch) Arps of Morse Bluff; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Bloemker; and brother-in-law, Lowell Bloemker.
Le was preceded in death by her husband Russ in 2010; and grandson Andy in 2021.
The memorial service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Kyle McClellan will officiate. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Area Art Association or the Grace Church PCA in Fremont. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service.
