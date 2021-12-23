 Skip to main content
Lee Burkink Jr.

June 12, 1926—December 21, 2021

Lee Burkink Jr., age 95, of Scribner died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Scribner United Church of Christ. Burial with Military Honors and Fireman’s Last Call will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Masks are encouraged at both visitation and funeral.

Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine A. “Teena” Burkink.

