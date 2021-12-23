Lee Burkink Jr.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Scribner United Church of Christ. Burial with Military Honors and Fireman’s Last Call will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Masks are encouraged at both visitation and funeral.