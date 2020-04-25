Leland Enoch Frazier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 24, 1954 – April 22, 2020

Leland “Beep” Enoch Frazier, 66, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 22, 2020, at his home.

Leland was born Feb. 24, 1954, in Santee, Nebraska, to Gerald and Mabel (Jones) Frazier. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1979. Leland married Allison Hansen on Nov. 2, 1979, in Fremont. He enjoyed going into work for 3M for 30 years before retirement in 2012. Leland was a member of the Santee Tribe.

Leland was a volunteer firefighter for 3M and he enjoyed walking, socializing, drawing, and being a jokester. Leland was fond of being with his five grandchildren.

Leland is survived by his wife, Allison of Fremont; daughter, Shasta (Michael) Wright of Fremont; son, Dustin Frazier of Fremont; brothers, Leon Frazier and Allen Frazier, both of Fremont; sisters, Emma Frazier of Scribner and Patty (Layne) Hass of Fremont; five grandchildren, Faith, Madison, Kyle, Jaxon, and Destiny; parents-in-law, Byron (Marilyn) Hansen of Fremont; sister-in-law, Ramona Hansen of Fremont; brother-in-law, James (Kim) Hansen of Texas; extended family, Riggs family and many nieces and nephews.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Stack; brother-in-law, Skip Hansen; nephew, Randy Dlouhy.