Leneah R. Meyer

Died March 5, 2019
Leneah R. ‘Lynn’ Meyer, age 77, of Hooper died March 5, 2019 at the Hooper Care Center.
Survivors include a son Kevin (special friend Michele Ray) Meyer of Hooper; daughters Shari (Perry) Mohr of Hooper and Annette Will of Herman; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter
She was preceded in death by her husband Harlan and granddaughter Angela in May of 2000.
Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at the First Baptist Church in Oakland. Burial in the Scribner Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Oakland. Visitation is Wednesday at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel from 4-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com