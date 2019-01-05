October 16, 1932 – January 4, 2019
Leo N. Drews, 86 years, of Fremont passed away Jan. 4, 2019, at his home. Leo was born Oct. 16, 1932, at Yutan, Nebraska, to George and Anna (Stange) Drews.
Leo served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 24, 1952, to Jan. 23, 1956.
Leo married Betty Johnson on Dec. 11, 1955, in Pitts, Georgia. Betty preceded him in death on Nov. 7, 2018. To this union four children were born. He was known by many as “Silver Fox.” He worked as a maintenance engineer for Campbell Soup for 41 years, retiring in 1991.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska Airboaters Association, Fremont Airboat Club, FO Eagles 200 of Fremont, past member of Men's Golf and Bowling Leagues.
He is survived by son, Doug (Cindi Kern) Drews; daughter, Sherri (Scott) Johannesen, all of Fremont; son-in-law, Tom Barton of Surprise, Arizona; brother, Larry Drews of Fremont; sister, Delores Bales of Fremont; brother-in-law, Tommy (Sandra) Johnson and sister-in-law, Carol Johnson, all of Tifton, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and beloved dog, Kylie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; daughter, Lisa Barton; brothers, Donald, George Jr., Lenus and Darryll; and sisters, Marguerite, Georgianna, Phyllis, Beverly, Rosella and Vernell.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Vicar Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials directed to the family for further designation.
