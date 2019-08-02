April 17, 1933—July 30, 2019
Leon E. Langemeier, 86 years of Omaha, Nebraska died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. Leon was born in Hooper, Nebraska on April 17, 1933 to Edwin C. and Elizabeth M. (Meyer) Langemeier.
He grew up at Hooper. He served in the US Army from March 27, 1953 to December 28, 1955 during the Korean War. He attended UNL and played football there and received a bachelor’s degree. He moved to Chicago and attended Northwestern University and received his master’s degree in Economics. He started his career as an economist for the Federal Reserve and soon began buying banks in Nebraska, Montana, Colorado and Wyoming. He lived at Lincoln, Nebraska, Lyons, Nebraska and Fremont from 1969 to 1982. He owned Markus Realty in the Pathfinder Hotel in Fremont. He owned Hillcrest Golf Course at Fremont. Leon married Marilyn Johnson on February 15, 1981 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. In 1982 they moved to Fairview, Montana and in 1995 moved to Bridger, Montana, in 2003 to Billings, Montana and in 2018 they moved to Omaha.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska Sod Growers Association, and Rotary Club. He served as a board member of Lutheran Church Extension Fund, Lutheran Church Foundation and for Catholic Charities in Billings, Montana. He sat on many boards over the years.
Leon is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Omaha; sons, Brian (Willow) Langemeier of Monument, Colorado and Barton (Patti) Langemeier of Red Lodge, Montana; daughter, Brenda Jean (Tony) Brisbois of Omaha; brother, Roland (Norma) Langemeier of Schuyler, Nebraska; sister, Mary (Don) Kuhn of Lincoln; and eight grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; and brothers, David and Keith Langemeier.
Funeral Service 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 5, 2019, Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation, Sunday from 5 PM to 7 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial with full Military Honors will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Tumbleweed Youth Crisis Center in Billings, Montana or the donor’s choice.
