× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leon Lennemann

July 5, 1962 – June 12, 2020

Leon Lennemann, 57, of Snyder died Friday, June 12, 2020, in a motor vehicle accident near Snyder.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Snyder with Rev. Keith Rezac as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Snyder. Family will not be present at the visitation. Masks will be required at the funeral and visitation. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Leon John Lennemann was born to John “Jack” and Mary Ann (Langhorst) Lennemann on July 5, 1962, in West Point, Nebraska. He passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 57 years.

Leon attended St. Leo's Catholic grade school and in 1980 he graduated from Snyder High School. Leon was an artist and loved to draw. He went to Platte Community College in Columbus, Nebraska, for architecture.