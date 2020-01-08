May 6, 1927 – January 6, 2020
Leona M. Holtorf, 92 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Jan. 6, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska. Leona was born May 6, 1927, in Cedar Bluffs to John and Marie (Mahrt) Jensen. She was a graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School and lived in Cedar Bluffs all her life. She worked at the former Hipke Cleaners in Fremont. Leona married Melvin C. Holtorf on May 6, 1948, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Melvin died March 18, 2012.
Leona was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, the Dorcas Society and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Also, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 158, the 40 & 8 Voiture 1018 and Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary. Leona served on the Saunders County Election Board for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Jacque (John) Ronnfeldt of Ellensburg, Washington; sons, Brad (Cathy) Holtorf of Fremont and The Rev. Dr. Paul (Diane) Holtorf of Seward, Nebraska; seven grandsons, David, Andrew, Patrick, Adam and Derek Holtorf, Joseph and J.C. Ronnfeldt; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation continues on Friday at church 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. Memorials may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs.
