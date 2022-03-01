March 23, 1935—February 25, 2022

Leonard D. Coover, age 86, of Fremont, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Omaha.

Leonard was born March 23, 1935, in Orchard, Nebraska. His mother died at an early age so he was raised by his father Arthur and step-mother Eunice on a farm outside of Neligh. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and served until 1957. He spent time in France where he met his future wife Erika Keller. They were married in Texas on April 1, 1958. The couple moved to Fremont after their marriage. Leonard worked as a sheet metal worker in Omaha for over 40 years and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers’ International Association Local #3

Leonard was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #200 in Fremont and the American Legion Post #70 in West Point.

Survivors: Wife – Erika of Fremont; Sons: Frank (Bev) Coover of Fremont; James Coover of Fremont; and Randy (Shellie McGlade) Coover of Springfield; grandchildren – Zachariah, Moriah, Adam, Cainan; sister – Elaine Lund of South Dakota; sisters-in-law – Lillyanne Coover of Verdigre; Marcy Coover of Norfolk; and Pat Coover of Norfolk.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, son, granddaughter Krisan, five brothers and two sisters.

The funeral was Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard will be rendered at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Sunday, with the family present from 2pm to 5pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at Ludvigsenmortuary.com

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.