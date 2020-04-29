January 11, 1929 – April 27, 2020
Leonard D. Smid, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 27, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Leonard was born on the family farm near Bruno, Nebraska, on Jan. 11, 1929, to William and Mary (Dolezal) Smid. Leonard farmed until 1951, when he was drafted into the Army and sent to fight on the front line in the Korean War. He came home and continued farming until he met and married the love of his life, Lorinda VanHeufeln of Leigh, Nebraska, in 1959. The couple moved to Schuyler and then settled in Fremont in 1961. Leonard worked at Peterson Machine for 27 years.
Member of Trinity Lutheran Church and VFW Post 854 of Fremont.
Survived by sons, Dale (Sherrie) Smid and David Smid; twin granddaughters, Samantha and Ashley Smid; and brother, Milton (Marlene) Smid, all Lincoln; sisters, Marcy Sklenar, York, Nebraska, and Doris Moellenberndt, Aurora, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Aletta Kumpf, Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Mildred Urbanek.
Private funeral is Friday, May 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Controlled public visitation will be on Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., also at Moser’s.
Burial at the Bohemian National Cemetery at Bruno. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.
