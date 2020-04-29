Leonard D. Smid

Leonard was born on the family farm near Bruno, Nebraska, on Jan. 11, 1929, to William and Mary (Dolezal) Smid. Leonard farmed until 1951, when he was drafted into the Army and sent to fight on the front line in the Korean War. He came home and continued farming until he met and married the love of his life, Lorinda VanHeufeln of Leigh, Nebraska, in 1959. The couple moved to Schuyler and then settled in Fremont in 1961. Leonard worked at Peterson Machine for 27 years.