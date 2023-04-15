October 7, 1952 – April 12, 2023

Leonard G. Vyhlidal Jr., 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday April 12, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.

He was born Oct. 7, 1952, in Fremont, to Leonard Sr. and Helen (Vavak) Vyhlidal.

Leonard graduated from North Bend High School and during that time he earned the rank as Eagle Scout. He attended Wayne State College and soon after he served in the U.S. Army. He resided in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before moving to Fremont.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol (Doug) Dale of Fremont and JoAnn (Francis) Zakovec of Morse Bluff, Nebraska; nephews, Jason (Cindy) Dale, Mike Albert, and Ryan (Brienna) Zakovec; nieces, Brooke Zakovec and Chris Dale; aunt, Leona Loehr; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sisters; two nephews, Jeff Dale and Brent Zakovec.

Per Leonard’s request, no funeral services will be held.

