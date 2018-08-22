Leonard Lauritsen

Jan. 20, 1934 – Aug. 19, 2018
Leonard D. Lauritsen, 84, of Arlington passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Leonard was born on Jan. 20, 1934, in Kennard to Louis and Amanda (Vogt) Lauritsen. Leonard was raised in the Kennard area, baptized and confirmed at the Emmaus Lutheran church, and graduated from Kennard High in 1951. He met Doris Lottman in Kennard; they were married on June 21, 1952. They were married 59 ½ years. Doris preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2011.
Lennie was a lifelong farmer. He was always very innovative and progressive when it came to his farming. He and Doris enjoyed traveling and spending time together in their retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and attending their activities. He always welcomed family and friends into his home, especially during the holidays.
Survivors include: son, Dale (Connie) Lauritsen of Arlington; daughters, Mary (Pat) Dahlhauser of Arlington, Susie (Rick) Paulsen of Blair, and Michelle (Doug) Reed of Arlington; grandchildren, Lindsay (Craig) Hegemann, Luke (Joy) Lauritsen, Lesley Lauritsen, Kelley Dahlhauser, Allison (Justin) McClanahan, Mallory Paulsen, Jackson and Noah Reed; six great-grandchildren, Libby, Haydn, and Eli (Leonard) Hegemann, Brock and Brant Lauritsen, Griffin McClanahan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Doris; infant son, Stanley Carl Lauritsen; parents; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Frieda Lottman; brothers, Carl, George, Johann, and Herman; sister, Rena Lange; brother-in-law, Donald Lottman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Arlington, with the Revs. Rick Kanoy and Jason Duley officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to be designated for the church restoration and Trinity Lutheran’s Katie Comfort Dog Ministry.
