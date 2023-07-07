The memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. The Rev. Casey Lieneman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. A light reception and time to greet family will follow the burial. Memorials are suggested to the Hooper Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments. Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.