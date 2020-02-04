{{featured_button_text}}
Leone "Lee" C. Merryweather

November 8, 1939 – February 2, 2020

Leone “Lee” C. Merryweather, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Omaha. She was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Dunlap, Iowa, to Zeno and Louis (Chambers) Lapke.

Born on the family farm in Shelby County, she also lived in Villisca, Iowa. She married Burt Merryweather on June 13, 1959, in Dunlap, Iowa. They moved to Fremont in the 1960s.

She was a dental assistant for Dr. Bob Roesch Dental Practice, retiring in 2019. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Leone is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Steve) Callahan of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, Lisa (Steve) Carey of Wahoo, Nebraska, Gina (John) Guerrero of Louisville, Kentucky; brothers, Ed Lapke, Bernard (Joanne) Lapke, all of Dunlap, Iowa, Jerry (Joanne) Lapke of Omaha; sisters, Claurice (Don) Buman of Harlan, Iowa, Kathy (Jim) Doran of Dallas, Texas, Karole (Bob) Aunostasie of Des Moines, Iowa, Marilyn (Pete) Husak of Ames, Iowa, Lorraine (Vern) Neppl of Utah; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burt; parents; and daughter, Marilyn Riecken.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery of Elkhorn.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs or Replant Woodcliff.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

