November 20, 1925 – October 3, 2019
LeRoy E. Watson, age 93, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Shalimar Gardens.
LeRoy was born on a farm in Saunders County on Nov. 20, 1925. He attended a one-room school all eight years of his elementary years. LeRoy graduated from Fremont High School in 1943. He farmed a couple years and decided to change his lifestyle, working at Fremont Flour Mill. It was at this time he married Phyllis Bodley. He then went to the Fremont Department of Utilities for several years. It was during these years he built his stock car, #84, and raced in several race tracks in the area, earning many trophies. In 1966 LeRoy went into the car business, “Fremont Auto Mart,” with his brother-in-law, Ivan Perkins. On Feb. 19, 1972, LeRoy married Patty Delaney Anderson, and in 1976 he went into a car business of his own and worked until retirement. In his retirement years he worked for Taylor and Martin until he developed health problems.
Survivors include: his friend of 15 years, Donna Rae Kruger; seven stepchildren, Glenda, Nita Jean, Kevin, Brett, Scott, Lorrie and his special stepson Bill and wife Ann Anderson of Fremont; sister, LaVerne Perkins, and a brother, Paul (Dolores) Watson, both of Fremont. Several nieces and nephews survive as well.
You have free articles remaining.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nancy Watson; brother, Raymond; and sister, Marjorie Bradbury; his second wife of 30 years, Pat Anderson; and stepson, Michael Anderson.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.