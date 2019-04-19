{{featured_button_text}}
LeRoy Edgar Eastberg

August 28, 1925 – April 16, 2019

LeRoy “Lee” Edgar Eastberg, 93 years, of Uehling passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hooper Care Center in Hooper.

The memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Uehling Auditorium in Uehling. Memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, with family receiving friends, at the Uehling Auditorium. Burial with military honors and last call will be at Uehling Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Uehling Rescue Squad and/or Uehling Park.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

